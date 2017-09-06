Hudson County Community College Offers Rare Opportunity for Artists to Draw with a Renowned Anatomy Artist

Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Division of Non-Traditional Programs, in partnership with the College’s Division of Cultural Affairs, will host a drawing workshop with Said Bouftass on Thursday evening, September 14, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held in the HCCC Benjamin J. Dineen, III and Dennis C. Hull Gallery, which is located on the top floor of the College’s Library Building at 71 Sip Avenue in Jersey City – just across the street from the PATH Transit Center. The event is being sponsored by CarePoint Health and Hudson County Community College’s Career Development Center, and the Office of Student Activities. Authentic Moroccan refreshments will be served, and there is no charge for admission.

In the workshop, participating artists will be able to draw side-by-side with Mr. Bouftass, who has won worldwide acclaim as being the greatest specialist in artistic anatomy in Morocco. A visual artist, Mr. Bouftass is a researcher at INBA in Tétouan, a graduate of ENSBA of Paris, and doctor of aesthetics and art history at the Paris-VIII Saint-Denis University. Attendees will learn figure drawing through Phenomorphology of the Human Body, the study of art through the structures of experience and consciousness.



In addition to working alongside Mr. Bouftass on a giant blackboard canvas, attendees will be able to work in their personal sketchbooks.



Those wishing to participate in the workshop must register

at http://tinyurl.com/artandanatomy. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Chastity Farrell at (201) 360-4262 or cfarrell@hccc.edu.



# # #