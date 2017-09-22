Help Puerto Rico and Mexico Hurricane and Earthquake Victims

****

Donate Essential Items at Jersey City Community Event

Saturday

Additional Drop Off Locations Citywide to be

Announced in Coming Days

With the residents of Mexico and Puerto Rico experiencing this week two

of the worst natural disasters to befall their countries, the Jersey

City community is banding together to help collect much-needed relief

items. The first of several donation

drives will be held from 6 p.m. to 11:30

p.m. Saturday during a community event hosted by Councilman-At-Large Daniel

Rivera on Grove Street. The event, a Latin Jazz night, will also

serve as a drop off point for relief items where attendees or the community at

large can donate goods.

Community leaders will also be holding a meeting Saturday morning

to coordinate logistics for citywide donation sites for next week. That information will be made available

following the meeting, so please stay tuned for additional information.

Examples

of needed items are: bottled water, non-perishable food items, batteries and

flashlights, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, lotion, toothbrush/paste, mouthwash,

soap, body wash, baby wipes, hand sanitizers, diapers, first aid kits, phone

chargers. No clothing or bedding at this time please.

“Jersey City has one of the largest Puerto

Rican communities outside of Puerto Rico, with deep ties to the island where

many family members still live,” said Mayor

Fulop. “We also have a large Mexican

community and know that both countries need help to recover from these

devastating disasters. The Jersey City

community is one that always comes together to support those in need and we will be working together

to help Puerto Rico and Mexico.”

“With the island without power and very

little news being delivered, our Puerto Rican community here in Jersey City wants

to get to action as quickly as possible to help loved ones and those affected

by this hurricane,” said Councilman

Rivera. “The devastation is absolute

and we saw this as an opportunity to kick off our relief mission as we all

continue to pray for the people of Puerto Rico and Mexico.”

When:

6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017

Where: Grove Street, between Newark

Avenue and First Street City City of Jersey City

