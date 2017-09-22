Help Puerto Rico and Mexico Hurricane and Earthquake Victims

****
Donate Essential Items at Jersey City Community Event
Saturday
Additional Drop Off Locations Citywide to be
Announced in Coming Days
With the residents of Mexico and Puerto Rico experiencing this week two
of the worst natural disasters to befall their countries, the Jersey
City community is banding together to help collect much-needed relief
items. The first of several donation
drives will be held from 6 p.m. to 11:30
p.m. Saturday during a community event hosted by Councilman-At-Large Daniel
Rivera on Grove Street. The event, a Latin Jazz night, will also
serve as a drop off point for relief items where attendees or the community at
large can donate goods.
Community leaders will also be holding a meeting Saturday morning
to coordinate logistics for citywide donation sites for next week. That information will be made available
following the meeting, so please stay tuned for additional information.
Examples
of needed items are: bottled water, non-perishable food items, batteries and
flashlights, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, lotion, toothbrush/paste, mouthwash,
soap, body wash, baby wipes, hand sanitizers, diapers, first aid kits, phone
chargers. No clothing or bedding at this time please.
“Jersey City has one of the largest Puerto
Rican communities outside of Puerto Rico, with deep ties to the island where
many family members still live,” said Mayor
Fulop. “We also have a large Mexican
community and know that both countries need help to recover from these
devastating disasters. The Jersey City
community is one that always comes together to support those in need and we will be working together
to help Puerto Rico and Mexico.”
“With the island without power and very
little news being delivered, our Puerto Rican community here in Jersey City wants
to get to action as quickly as possible to help loved ones and those affected
by this hurricane,” said Councilman
Rivera. “The devastation is absolute
and we saw this as an opportunity to kick off our relief mission as we all
continue to pray for the people of Puerto Rico and Mexico.”
When:
6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017
Where: Grove Street, between Newark
Avenue and First Street City City of Jersey City
Mayor Steven M. Fulop
Councilman At Large
Daniel Rivera
Members of the Municipal
Council Jersey City
Jersey City community