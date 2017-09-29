Frank Sinatra & Jimmy Van Heusen: A Musical Journey Friendship & Collaboration

Mayor Dawn Zimmer & The City of Hoboken
present
Sat. Oct. 7th – Doors open at 6:30pm
Kicks off at 7pm sharp
DeBaun Auditorium, 5th & Hudson St. Hoboken, NJ
On the campus of Steven’s Institute of Technology
Admission is Free
For information contact Geri Fallo: 201-420-2000 Ex. 5100
gfallo@hobokennj.gov
Featuring performance by:
• The Swingadelic Big Band,
• Sinatra Idol Winners: Peter Cafasso & Jerry Pearce
and special guest singers:
• A.J. Lambert. Granddaughter of Frank Sinatra & daughter of Nancy Sinatra, AJ Lambert’s style & interpretations of both standards and modern music alike is truly her own.
• Phil Crosby: Grandson of Bing Croby
In addition, a round table panel discussion with:
• filmmaker Jim Burns,
• writer Will Friedwald,
• A.J. Lambert &
• Bob Foster, director of the Hoboken Historical Museum.
Discussion will include film clips from Jim Burns film:
“Jimmy Van Heusen: Swingin’ with Frank & Bing” & slide presentation exploring the friendship & musical collaboration between SInatra & composer Jimmy Van Heusen.
Will Friedwald: writes about music & popular culture for The Wall Street Journal & Vanity Fair. He also is the author of eight books including the award-winning A Biographical Guide to the Great Jazz and Pop Singers and Sinatra: The Song is
You. He has written over 600 liner notes for compact discs, received ten Grammy nominations, and appears frequently on television and other documentaries. He is also a consultant & curator for Apple Music.
Jim Burns: With New York-based Burns Media, he produces and directs long and short form documentaries, as well as multimedia programming for advertising and major live events. Burns directed “Jimmy Van Heusen – Swingin’ with Frank and Bing.”
Produced for PBS, the film tells the story of the remarkable life & music of the 4-time Oscar winning songwriter whose timeless classics are some of the most beloved of the Great American Songbook. Van Heusen’s longtime musical partnership with Frank Sinatra
resulted in all-time hits such as “Love & Marriage,” “Come Fly with Me” & “All the Way.” Burns is currently directing and producing “She’s Got Jazz – New York Nights” a film featuring the music of several young, rising stars who are changing the face of jazz
and electrifying the music scene for a growing, equally young following.
Bob Foster, Director of the Hoboken Historical Museum
Swingadelic Big Band: Based in Hoboken, bandleader Dave Post and Swingadelic will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in May 2018. The band has performed at concerts & events from Boston to Atlanta & released 7 CDs. Swingadelic was featured
at the Hoboken Sinatra Centennial Birthday event at Stevens Institute in 2015.
This program is made possible by a grant from
The New Jersey State Historical Commission, a division
of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County County Executive and Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders.