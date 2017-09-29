Frank Sinatra & Jimmy Van Heusen: A Musical Journey Friendship & Collaboration

Mayor Dawn Zimmer & The City of Hoboken

present

Sat. Oct. 7th – Doors open at 6:30pm

Kicks off at 7pm sharp

DeBaun Auditorium, 5th & Hudson St. Hoboken, NJ

On the campus of Steven’s Institute of Technology

Admission is Free

For information contact Geri Fallo: 201-420-2000 Ex. 5100

gfallo@hobokennj.gov

Featuring performance by:

• The Swingadelic Big Band,

• Sinatra Idol Winners: Peter Cafasso & Jerry Pearce

and special guest singers:

• A.J. Lambert. Granddaughter of Frank Sinatra & daughter of Nancy Sinatra, AJ Lambert’s style & interpretations of both standards and modern music alike is truly her own.

• Phil Crosby: Grandson of Bing Croby

In addition, a round table panel discussion with:

• filmmaker Jim Burns,

• writer Will Friedwald,

• A.J. Lambert &

• Bob Foster, director of the Hoboken Historical Museum.

Discussion will include film clips from Jim Burns film:

“Jimmy Van Heusen: Swingin’ with Frank & Bing” & slide presentation exploring the friendship & musical collaboration between SInatra & composer Jimmy Van Heusen.

Will Friedwald: writes about music & popular culture for The Wall Street Journal & Vanity Fair. He also is the author of eight books including the award-winning A Biographical Guide to the Great Jazz and Pop Singers and Sinatra: The Song is

You. He has written over 600 liner notes for compact discs, received ten Grammy nominations, and appears frequently on television and other documentaries. He is also a consultant & curator for Apple Music.

Jim Burns: With New York-based Burns Media, he produces and directs long and short form documentaries, as well as multimedia programming for advertising and major live events. Burns directed “Jimmy Van Heusen – Swingin’ with Frank and Bing.”

Produced for PBS, the film tells the story of the remarkable life & music of the 4-time Oscar winning songwriter whose timeless classics are some of the most beloved of the Great American Songbook. Van Heusen’s longtime musical partnership with Frank Sinatra

resulted in all-time hits such as “Love & Marriage,” “Come Fly with Me” & “All the Way.” Burns is currently directing and producing “She’s Got Jazz – New York Nights” a film featuring the music of several young, rising stars who are changing the face of jazz

and electrifying the music scene for a growing, equally young following.

Bob Foster, Director of the Hoboken Historical Museum

Swingadelic Big Band: Based in Hoboken, bandleader Dave Post and Swingadelic will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in May 2018. The band has performed at concerts & events from Boston to Atlanta & released 7 CDs. Swingadelic was featured

at the Hoboken Sinatra Centennial Birthday event at Stevens Institute in 2015.

For information contact Geri Fallo: 201-420-2000 Ex. 5100

Presented by Mayor Dawn ZImmer & the City of Hoboken

This program is made possible by a grant from

The New Jersey State Historical Commission, a division

of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County County Executive and Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders.