The City of Hoboken is auctioning off abandoned bicycles via www.govdeals.com starting September 25th and ending October 13th. To view photos and descriptions of bicycles and to place a bid, visit: https://www.govdeals.com/index.cfm?fa=Main.AdvSearchResultsNew&agency=2678

The bicycles being auctioned do not match descriptions in police reports for stolen bicycles.