CarePoint Health Teams Up with Organizations to Teach About Stroke Prevention

BAYONNE – CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center teamed up with a local house of worship and an area social service agency to bring a stroke education seminar to Bayonne seniors.

The program was part of CarePoint’s ongoing effort to educate the community about serious health issues. It was arranged by Jewish Family Service of MetroWest New Jersey and held at Temple Emanu-El, 735 Kennedy Blvd. in Bayonne.

The seminar was led by Gerri Kiefer Necklen, RN, MSN, CarePoint Health’s Stroke Coordinator and Community Educator. More than a dozen people learned the warning signs of stroke, strategies to prevent them, and actions to take if they believe someone they know is having one.

“My presentation is to educate you about the warning signs and to remind you to act fast,” Kiefer Necklen said.

She said that strokes can happen to anyone of any age, including children. They are the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of disability.

However, Kiefer Necklen noted that 80 percent of strokes are preventable with lifestyle changes, including maintaining a healthy diet and exercising.

Audrey Cohen of West 33rd Street said she learned a lot at the seminar.

“It was very helpful. It let you know about symptoms and not to be afraid to call 9-1-1 if something’s not right,” Cohen said. “The faster you act, the less trouble you’ll have. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Attendees received educational flyers and cards about strokes and their prevention.

Elizabeth Levy of Jewish Family Service said the program was the result of the collaboration between her organization, Temple Emanu-El, CarePoint and Inserra ShopRite of Bayonne.

The seminar was offered through Chai Café, a nutrition program sponsored by JFS and the temple.

CarePoint is Bayonne’s local health care provider, offering a full continuum of care to residents. This comprehensive program often begins with the response of McCabe Ambulance, a CarePoint partner. It continues with care from the Bayonne Medical Center Emergency Department, diagnostic departments, and inpatient and outpatient services.

