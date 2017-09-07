MORE THAN A BRIDGE

Three days of Arts Events throughout Bayonne begin Sept. 7th

By Sally Deering

Bayonne is more than just a bridge that connects to Staten Island, and the Bridge Arts Festival directors Cheryl and Christopher Mack want to prove that with three days of arts events highlighting the city’s artists and artisans.

On Thursday & Friday, Sept. 7 & 8, live music and poetry readings at several Bayonne locations are the kickstarter to the main event: Sat, Sept. 9th, the Bridge Arts Festival which starts at 11 am at the Dennis P. Collins Park adjacent to the Bayonne Bridge. (Go to www.bridgeartsfestival.com for complete event listings.)

“The reason we’re holding this in Dennis P. Collins Park is that we want people inside and outside to know that Bayonne is not just a bridge,” Cheryl Mack says. “It’s a hot bed for the creative community. We have a lot of visual artists, dancers, actors, writers – its a growing artistic community in Bayonne.”

Art by Nathan Singer to be on view

The Saturday event will feature an artist vendor market with 36 visual artists displaying their works in mixed-media; and artisans selling jewelry and home décor. Dessert and Food vendors will be offering lots of treats along with specialty food trucks like The Empanada Lady and Yankee Doodle Dandy, which offers chicken fingers lots of ways. Bring the kids because they’re getting their very own craft corner.

Two stages featuring bands, dancers and music groups perform throughout the day and include the Beninghove’s Hangman band, the soulful sounds of V Music featuring Dave Watson, and the Latin jazz sensation Son 3 y Mas featuring Grammy winner Ralph Irizarry. The Dance Stage led by internationally renowned choreographer Diana Castore will feature the Dance with Me Dance Studio, the Jersey City Ballroom Dancers, and a performance by the Surati Dance Company.

Surati Dance Company “Bayonne brings together people of many different nations from all over the world,” Bayonne’s Mayor Jimmy Davis says. “Through the performing arts, we can learn to appreciate the special gifts that each culture brings to our city, state, and nation.”

The festival’s corporate partners include RWJ Barnabas Health, Bayonne Community Bank, PSEG and Target. The festival’s co-founders, Cheryl and Christopher Mack, are owners of the Bridge Art Gallery in Bayonne that spotlights new and emerging artists.

Christopher & Cheryl Mack

“Bayonne is a really unique place,” Cheryl Mack says. “It’s a quaint city that’s the perfect mix of suburban, urban, and green space. It’s a city that’s reminiscent of all the neighborhoods we’ve grown up in. if you’re a city kid or had a city childhood, if you grew up knowing your neighbors, it’s that experience, too. It’s very family-oriented, as well as a great city for young professionals and creative artists. Bayonne has a little bit of something for everyone.

If you go

Sat. Sept 9, 11 am-6 pm

Bridge Arts Festival

Dennis P. Collins Park

1st St, BOHO

(adjacent to the Bayonne Bridge)

www.bridgeartsfestival.com