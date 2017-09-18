Bayonne to Baytown Fundraiser September 22, 2017

Nashville and New Jersey Musicians to Play in Bayonne to Benefit Baytown, Texas Hurricane Victims

Mayor Jimmy Davis of Bayonne announced that plans are taking shape for the Bayonne to Baytown Benefit Concert which is set for Friday, September 22, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. Proceeds will benefit the flood victims in Baytown, Texas.

Mayor Davis said, “This concert will give Bayonne residents a special opportunity to help the residents of Baytown. I know we can count the generosity of our residents at this time of great need in Texas.”

play at the concert free of charge. Bands will play at the amphitheater that is the site of Bayonne’s Summer Sounds concert series. Nationally known Nashville recording artist Joe Bayer plays country and country rock music. He was named Entertainer of the Year by County Blast Radio in 2015. He has performed at clubs in the metropolitan area, and played last year at the Bayonne Community Museum.

Rocco and the Mob is a New Jersey-based, seven-piece band that plays classic rock. The Mob is a tight rhythm section fueled by driving horns.

The Blue Dawg Band is a Bayonne-based group that is known for playing blues and classic rock at local venues. Band member Terry Young recruited the talent for the benefit concert.

Several other local musical acts will take part in the program, and will be announced. The Artist Avenue Performers will sing the National Anthem, under the direction of Melissa Rada.

Mayor Davis will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), Bayonne’s community action organization, will accept donations of any size in lieu of a set admission fee. Checks should be made payable to the BEOF with “Baytown” written in the memo portion of the check. Donations can also be made online at beof.org. To make online donations on the BEOF website, please follow the logo for Hurricane Harvey donations and click on it. That will bring you to the donation page. The BEOF will act as the recipient of tax-deductible donations to assist the people of Baytown. The BEOF will disburse funds to Baytown following the concert. Admission to the concert will be based on a free-will offering. No donation will be considered too large or too small. At the concert, there will be a table set up to accept electronic donations. Cash donations will also be accepted, but checks and electronic donations are preferred for reasons of security and tax-deductibility. To inquire about sponsorships, please contact Recreation

Supervisor Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129. Local vendors who are willing to donate their profits to the BEOF for the Bayonne to Baytown project should contact Mr. Amadeo to apply to participate in the September 22 event.

To ensure sufficient seating for the event, members of the audience are encouraged to bring their own chairs.