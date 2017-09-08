Annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive Monday, September 11th, 2017 

Gives Donors a Valuable Way to Commemorate the Solemn Day with a Worthy Cause

In an Effort to Spur Blood Donations after the Summer Lull, the Event Encourages Public Safety Employees, Community Residents and Local Workers to Donate and Help Save Lives

The City of Jersey City is once again partnering with the American Red Cross and Suburban Propane to host the 3rd annual Jersey City Police and Fire 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive. As part of the nationwide partnership with 911Day.org, an organization supporting the nation’s largest day of charitable engagement, everyone is invited and encouraged to partake in this special event. The blood drive is a unique way to commemorate the solemn day while potentially saving a life. Jersey City played a critical role in the response and recovery efforts on September 11th, 2001 as the first point of refuge for hundreds of people who evacuated the World Trade Center and lower Manhattan. The blood drive event places an emphasis on community preparedness and we believe volunteer blood donors will help this endeavor through this partnership. The blood drive will be operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a ceremony at 11 a.m.

Monday, September 11, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ceremony with Dignitaries at 11:00

Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson

2 Exchange Place Jersey City, New Jersey 07302

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop

Jersey City Public Safety Director James Shea

American Red Cross Representatives

Jersey City Police & Fire Department Members

Suburban Propane CEO Michael Stivala

Blood & Platelet Donors

911Day.org,

www.cityofjerseycity.com