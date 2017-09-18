We’ve updated our audition information and wanted to send you the update. Also, we have some exciting changes for the upcoming season that we will be sharing soon.









FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE : AUDITION ANNOUNCEMENT





SINGERS WANTED: JOIN CANTIGAS WOMEN’S CHOIR

FOR THE 2017-2018 SEASON

HOBOKEN, N.J. – September 7, 2017 Cantigas Women’s Choir seeks skilled and committed singers for its upcoming 2017-2018 season. The Hudson County women’s chorus brings a diverse community of women together — from all ages and all backgrounds — to explore the rich tradition of women’s singing and perform a broad spectrum of global music, both classic and contemporary.

The group rehearses on Thursday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mustard Seed School at 422 Willow Avenue in Hoboken. Auditions will be held on Thursdays in Hoboken in September.





Cantigas is seeking women of all vocal ranges. Sight reading skills are strongly desirable, but not required. Ability to sing in tune and blend in classical style is essential.





Interested singers should contact Artistic Director Joan Litman by e-mail at joanlitman@gmail.com.





Cantigas Women’s Choir, named after a medieval Spanish song form called a “cantiga,” is composed of 50 women of varying ages and backgrounds, and brings women of the community together to explore the rich tradition of women’s singing. The group performs a broad spectrum of global music. In addition to its own biannual concerts, the group performs for community groups, including at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, Alaris Health at Hamilton Park in Jersey City, and on behalf of the Liberty Humane Society in Jersey City. Litman founded the group in September 2002.





Joan Isaacs Litman, founding Artistic Director of Cantigas Women’s Choir, has been a music educator and choral director in the New York metropolitan area for many years. With a longing to stimulate interest and appreciation of less understood cultures, Joan has researched traditional songs of the Middle East. In recent years, she has taught and guest conducted in Spain, Syria, Lebanon, Japan, Hong Kong, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic. For many years, Joan served on the music faculty of the United Nations International School in Manhattan. She is presently Artist-in-Residence at the Mustard Seed School, where she is also a founder and Music Director Emerita.









Cantigas Official Web Site: www.cantigas.net





Twitter: @cantigaschoir Facebook: facebook.com/CantigasChoir

Instagram: cantigaschoir







