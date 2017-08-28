NJ TURNPIKE INTERCHANGE 14A CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks: Toll Plaza East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues. Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE) During the evening of Friday, 08/25/17, asphalt resurfacing will be performed on the ramp from the westbound Hudson County Extension to the Toll Plaza (Ramp ET). Minor traffic impacts are expected. Work will be supported by State Police. During the evenings of 08/28/17 and 08/29/17, final striping (painting) will be performed on all of the ramps entering and exiting Interchange 14A to the Hudson County Extension. No traffic impacts are expected. Work will be supported by State Police. Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout New roadway construction on Avenue E between 51st Street and 53rd Street continues. New bridge construction activities continue. Northbound Avenue E has been temporarily reduced to a single lane of traffic, 52nd Street to the Toll Plaza. It is anticipated that two lanes will be reopened by 09/01/17. Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard) Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic. Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet. Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle Ramp roadway construction continues. Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues. Ramp Area East of Route 440 New ramp construction continues. ### 1-800-671-6872, or email If you have any questions about the 14A Improvement Project, please call the toll-free hotline at, or email info@njta14a.com anytime. Thank you. For full project details, contact information, traffic advisories, and informational pamphlets, please visit the NJTA 14A Website For information about the Bayonne Bridge, please click here