Jersey City’s Free Summer Concert Series at Berry Lane Park: Every Wednesday 5-8 p.m.  

Now through August 30th, Free Weekly Outdoor Concerts Attract a Variety of Performers to the Park for a Unique Outside Music Experience Surrounded by Neighborhood Residents

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Office of Cultural Affairs invite everyone to Berry Lane Park for a variety of great music under the sun all summer long. Every Wednesday through August 30th, 2017 the free, family-friendly events are held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a blanket, chairs, some eats and the whole family. Kick back and soak in the music!

The Berry Lane Park Concert Series is part of the Jersey City free outdoor summer concert series taking place throughout the city, including Summerfest at Liberty State Park and Jazz for Lunch on the waterfront. It’s a unique way to showcase local talent while gathering area residents together to enjoy various performances as a community.

This week performances by Ren Paige and Music Café will entertain the crowds at Berry Lane Park, 100 Garfield Avenue, Jersey City. Be sure to check out the rest of the line up and full concert series information on the Cultural Affairs’ website you can visit: http://jerseycityculture.org.