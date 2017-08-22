JC FRIDAYS IS BACK FOR FALL-CITY WIDE LISTING

Taking Place on Friday, September 8, 2017

A City-Wide, All-Day Celebration of Art and Culture in Jersey City

(Jersey City, NJ; Aug 8, 2017)— Fall is on its way, and Art House’s JC Fridays will kick off the season with 31 exciting visual and performing arts events! Come out and celebrate with this city-wide festival on Friday, September 8, 2017. Restaurants, galleries, stores, and event spaces throughout Jersey City will showcase a variety of art-related happenings including visual exhibitions, live music, performance acts, educational demonstrations, and more. All events are free and open to the public. As one of the preeminent art scenes in the tri-state area, Jersey City is abound with artists of all types, musicians, and individuals with unique talent; JC Fridays is one of the best times for them to share their newest projects and works. Held quarterly, thousands of residents pour out to experience these artists’ latest works and to revel in the joy art brings to the community.

Some highlights include (a complete list of events follows):

ART— “New Jersey & You – Perfect Together!” A group show of painting, photography, and sculpture that celebrates the beauty, industry, and off-beat character of the state of New Jersey. $1 donation to Art House for every person who signs our guest book ($5 donationif you also check in at Casa Colombo) with the JERSEY CITY ARTS COUNCIL AT VILLAGE WEST GALLERY.

EDUCATIONAL— “Tiny Artists.” Hazel Baby & Kids invites accompanied children between the ages of 3 and 5 to create their own collages in another edition of our “Tiny Artists” workshop. The pieces will be displayed in our window for evening viewing. Drop in any time during the event hours at HAZEL BABY & KIDS.

FILM/VIDEO— “The Base 12 Project.” PRIME Gallery is excited to present The Base 12 Project by Apostrophe NYC, a group exhibition featuring works from their pop-up collection with PRIME GALLERY X APROSTROPHE NYC.

MUSIC— “Music at Whealth.” Drop into Whealth for an evening of live musical performances! Take a step into the new Whealth Cafe and enjoy a nice meal while you’re there! Seating begins at 7:00PM and 8:30PM at Whealth’s Journal Squared Café.

PERFORMANCE— “New Waves.” Fiber optic light-embedded forms respond to music in hypnotic, undulating light displays (featuring some original electronic music by husband Robert Gourley). Videos are projection-mapped onto three-dimensional surfaces, which the audience is invited to interact with in surprising ways with JANET JEUN-GOURLEY (SPANGLE POP).

JC FRIDAYS LISTINGS

September 8, 2017

Sponsors:

– Destination Jersey City

– The Jersey City Reporter

– Jersey City Magazine

– Mayor Steven M. Fulop, the Jersey City Municipal Council & Cultural Affairs

– Jersey City Department of Housing, Economic Development, and Commerce

– Historic Downtown SID

– PATH

Made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, A Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, and by the County of Hudson, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive, and the Hudson County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Supporters: Jersey City Independent and Jersey City Arts Council

BERGEN (ON AND AROUND)

(film/video) 6pm-9pm METROPOLITAN AME ZION CHURCH presents “Eyes On The Prize: Behind The Scenes.” Screening of this landmark documentary will include an insider’s view on the making of the film by Russell Williams II, two-time Oscar and Emmy winning sound mixer, and senior artist in residence at American University. Introduction by fellow alumnus Vajaah Parker. 140 Belmont Ave (Bergen Ave and JFK Blvd), (201) 332-4447. Barrier-free. Child-friendly.

HAMILTON PARK (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 6pm-8pm HAMILTON HOUSE presents “The Art Project.” Take a tour of five floors of art and three beautiful lobbies: Project sales benefit under-served teen-aged arts courses at Bethune Center. New Works in the lobbies by Pat Lay and Michael Ensminger, along with J Carpenter, Maurizio Zulanga, and James Pustorino. 255 Brunswick St, 360 Ninth St. (Ninth and Brunswick), (201) 533-0333. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 6pm-8pm SILVERMAN AND THE HAMILTON SQUARE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION presents “Northeastern Light: Paintings By Pete Hocking And Gretchen Kummer Mcginnis.” Northeastern Light: Paintings by Pete Hocking and Gretchen Kummer McGinnis focuses on the inspirational environs and shared luminosity of two accomplished artists, McGinnis in Phoenixville, PA and Hocking in Provincetown, MA, with subject matter including landscape and still-life paintings. 232 Pavonia Ave (8th and 9th), 201-435-8000. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 7pm-9pm THE PARK HAMILTON presents “Heidi Curko, Recent Works.” Pared down in palette Curko’s artwork consists at times of energetic, layered line-work, or is calm and meditative. This premier JC Fridays lobby exhibition at The Park Hamilton is curated by Anne Novado of Novado Gallery. Runs to 11/25. 205 10th street (Erie and Manilla), 201-744-6713. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

THE HEIGHTS

(art)(film/video)(performance)(music) 5:30pm-9pm JANET JEUN-GOURLEY (SPANGLE POP) presents “New Waves.” Fiber optic light-embedded forms respond to music in hypnotic, undulating light displays (featuring some original electronic music by husband Robert Gourley). Videos are projection-mapped onto three-dimensional surfaces, which the audience is invited to interact with in surprising ways. 130 Central Ave Musician’s Building 2A (Central and Waverly), (347) 400-0439. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 6pm-9pm 107 BOWERS GALLERY & ART SPACE presents “Low Brau.” Low Brau, curated by Ryan Bonilla, features artwork from over 10 local artists. Creations include: photographs, paintings, metal castings and original skateboards – come out for some fun! 107 Bowers St (Cambridge and Central), 201-280-4821. Family-friendly.

(art)(film/video)(performance)(music) 6pm-9pm PRIME GALLERY X APROSTROPHE NYC presents “The Base 12 Project.” PRIME Gallery is excited to present The Base 12 Project by Apostrophe NYC, a group exhibition featuring works from their pop-up collection. 351 Palisade Ave (Franklin and Ferry), (973) 953-6497. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(art) 6pm-10pm GALICIAN STAINED GLASS presents “Kaleidoscope of Colors.” Kaleidoscope of colors night at Galician Stained Glass studio is a great opportunity for us to learn about stained glass in our modern society. Lear where it can be applied, technique etc. 195 New York Ave (Hutton and New York), (551) 247-3584. Family-friendly.

(art)(music) 7pm-10pm MAITH & RIVERVIEW NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION presents “Arts & Music at The Loft on Palisade.” Art and music hosted by MAITH at The Loft on Palisade will feature works by local artists and live jazz featuring a beautiful grand piano. 544 Palisade Ave (South and Bowers), (201) 472-5148.

(art) 7pm-10pm KATIE DUFFY MCGEEHIN presents “Open Studio.” Sculptor and painter Katie Duffy McGeehin will have her studio open to view her work, both completed and in progress! Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. 130 Central Ave Musician’s Building (Central and Waverly), (973) 271-0349. Family-friendly.

JOURNAL SQUARE

(art)(music) 6pm-9pm EONTA SPACE presents “3 Baby Bears 3 (In Five Parts) With Extra Special Musical Guests Cabaret Sauvignon.” 3 Baby Bears 3 (in five parts), legendary local artist BAYARD’s 3rd tactile installation at EONTA SPACE, promises to capture fantastical childhood fairy tale memories engaging much-altered adult sensibilities while musical interludes by special guests CABARET SAUVIGNON excite our sense of sound. 34 Dekalb Ave (dead end off of Van Reypen), (201) 536-1119. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(music) 7pm-9:30pm WHEALTH AND CO present “Music at Whealth.” Drop into Whealth for an evening of live musical performances! Take a step into the new Whealth Cafe and enjoy a nice meal while you’re there! Seating begins at 7:00PM and 8:30PM. 615 Pavonia Ave (JFK Blvd and Homestead Pl), (732) 600-4113. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

GREENVILLE

(art)(music) 4pm-7pm PROJECT GREENVILLE presents “Best Foot Forward.” Join us Friday & Saturday (and in October for the JCAST!) as we present over 30 artists’ 12” x 12” –or smaller–masterpieces! Best Foot Forward celebrates how art, ideas and gestures don’t have to be big to be inspiring! Live music & refreshments, check our Facebook page for participants list. 128 Winfield Ave (Ocean and Old Bergen Rd), (646)361-1858.

GROVE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 9am-9pm JC CULTURAL AFFAIRS presents “Rotunda Gallery Exhibition.” New Photography by Sharon Sinton. City Hall, 280 Grove St, 2nd and 3rd floors (Montgomery and Grove). (201) 547-4333. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art)(educational) 3pm-5pm HAZEL BABY & KIDS presents “Tiny Artists.” Hazel Baby & Kids invites accompanied children between the ages of 3 and 5 to create their own collages in another edition of our “Tiny Artists” workshop. The pieces will be displayed in our window for evening viewing. Drop in any time during the event hours. 199 Montgomery St (Grove and Montgomery), (201) 369-1999. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-9pm JCITY REALTY presents “The Art Project at 109 Columbus.” Featuring paintings by Bruce Halpin, Harriet Finck, and James Pustorino. A Portion of sales benefit under-served teenagers’ arts courses at Bethune Center, JC. 109 Columbus Ave (Grove and Barrow), (201) 714-0500. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

(music) 5pm-10pm HDSID & ROCK-IT DOCKET presents “Groove On Grove: Season 10 Finale.” JCDowntown’s weekly local-homegrown music series, Groove on Grove concludes with our 10th Season finale. Performances by Downtown Raagas [6pm], The Normal Living [7pm], Bryan Beninghove’s Hangmen [8pm], Forget the Whale [9pm]. Music certified by Dancing Tony. Adult Libations & Artist Maker Market! Grove St PATH Plaza (Grove and Newark), 201-547-3554. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(music) 7:30pm-9pm CON VIVO MUSIC presents “Art Politic.” Con Vivo Music presents a concert in City Hall’s Council Chambers featuring modern chamber music composed in response to socio political issues, including the Attica prison riot, murder rates in Chicago, the Iraq War, and what it means to be an American. Reception to follow the concert. 280 Grove St, (Grove and Montgomery), (929) 249-0617. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

MCGINLEY SQUARE

(art) 2pm-7pm JEROME CHINA presents “Lighter Side of Darkness Metal Sculpture Garden.” Collection of metal sculpture by 3 artists in a backyard garden. 180 Belmont Ave (Bergen Avenue and JFK Blvd), (201) 946-1406. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-7pm SAINT PETER’S UNIVERSITY, FINE ARTS GALLERY. ARTIST: MICHAEL ENDY, EDWARD FAUSTY, FRANK GIMPAYA, SUSAN EVANS GROVE, KAY KENNY, TRIX ROSEN present “Camera’s Vision: Archaeology, Architecture and Landscape.” This group exhibition explores the ideas of Archaeology, Architecture and Landscape through the eyes of six New York and New Jersey photographers. Each has his/her own perspective, vision and insights. Mac Mahon Student Center, 47 Glenwood Avenue, 5th floor (JFK Blvd and Bergen Ave), 201-761-6484. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(music) 7:30pm-9pm PAUL’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH presents “Choral Festival of Peace.” Please join us as we celebrate our third annual “Choral Festival of Peace,” featuring choirs from across Jersey City. Special music includes a wonderful arrangement of “Let There Be Peace on Earth” for choir and small orchestra arranged by Leonardo De Jesus. Please come and bring friends! 38 Duncan Ave (Bergen and JFK Blvd), 201-433-4922. Family-friendly.

NEWARK AVE (ON AND AROUND)

(art) 4pm-9pm VERY – LIFESTYLE presents “Bodega Love.” Abib Ascencio is a multimedia artist with a love for street culture and documentary style film & photography. The Hood Historian was raised in Jersey City and her nostalgia is what inspired her to express herself through film photography. Come share her experience. 9 Erie St (Bay and 1st), 201-332-2806. Family-friendly.

(art) 5pm-10pm GALLERIE HUDSON presents “Summer Travels: Views By Jersey City Artists.” A exploration of places locally and globally by our very own Jersey City Artists this past summer. Come and see a number of views and depictions by artists, ranging in style and mediums, and meet the local creative talents of Jersey City. 197 Newark Ave (Jersey and Newark), (201) 434-1010. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

POWERHOUSE ARTS DISTRICT

(art) 6pm-8pm THE OAKMAN presents “The Art Project.” Tour 14 floors of art: Sales benefit teenagers’ courses at Bethune Center. Christopher Lane, Hijo Nam, Roger Sayre, Caridad Kennedy, Injoo Whang, Fukuko Harris, Ani Rosskam, Pat Lay, Alejandro Rubin, Karen Nielsen Fried, Kerry Kolenut, Szilvia Revesz, Jean-Antoine Norbert, David French. 160 1st St (Marin Blvd and Provost), (201) 685-0117. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-8pm THE ART HOUSE/SHUSTER MANAGEMENT presents “The Art Project.” Tour 12 floors of art: Sales benefit the artists and teenagers’ arts courses at Bethune Center. David French, Deirdre Kennedy, Mona Brody, Joanie Gagnon San Chirico, Michael Ensminger, and more. 148 1st St (Marin Blvd and Provost), (201) 798-0928. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

THE VILLAGE

(art) 4pm-9pm VILLAGE WEST GALLERY presents “New Jersey & You – Perfect Together!” A group show of painting, photography and sculpture that celebrates the beauty, industry, and off-beat character of the state of New Jersey. $1 donation to Art House for every person who signs our guest book ($5 donation if you also check in at Casa Colombo). 331 Newark Ave (4th and Merseles), (201) 656-3408. Family-friendly.

(art)(educational) 5pm-7pm ANDREÀ CASSAR presents “Italian Folk Life: Through 3 Generations.” The exhibit showcases the Italian folk life through oil paintings and ceramics through a 3-generation-family of artists. 380 Monmouth St (1st and 2nd), (917) 756-6507. Barrier-free. Family-friendly.

(art) 6pm-9pm THE RAVEN GALLERY & BOUTIQUE presents “Quoth The Raven.” Join The Raven Gallery in its last JC Fridays event before closing on September 30th. “Quoth The Raven” is a dark and wondrous show that celebrates all that we are and have been these last three and a half years. Don’t miss your chance to say goodbye. 304 Newark Ave (Brunswick and 3rd), 201-370-6771. Family-friendly. Tactile Tour.

(art) 7pm-9pm GIA GELATO AND CAFE presents Portrait of A People-Akil Roper.” Portrait of a People is a collection representative of the African-American experience. The pieces provide a snapshot of the many different paths, journeys, experiences and emotions of the African American diaspora. The Art show will feature a live musical performance by Najeli Soul. 281 Newark Ave (3rd and Monmouth), (201) 216-0555. Barrier-free. Family-friendly. Tactile tour.

WEST SIDE

(art)(performance)(music) 6pm-9pm WEST SIDE ARTS & MUSIC presents “JC Fridays at The Park Tavern – Music & Collaborative Art.” Music by Twiddlin’ Thumbs and the 4th St. NightOwls; Play TAG the art game and help create a huge piece of multi-media artwork with your friends, neighbors and Mollie Thonneson. 575 West Side Ave (Communipaw and Roosevelt), 201-434-9253.