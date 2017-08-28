Hudson County Community College Offers QuickBooks Certification Course. Become a QuickBooks Certified User with Hudson County Community College! This national certification will benefit bookkeepers, accountants, and financial professionals. This two course certification prep program, which is broken up into Beginners and Advanced, prepares students to use the product and become certified. In Beginners, students will explore the basics of QuickBooks including creating companies, working with vendors and customers, banking, and customization. No prior experience is required for Beginners. Advanced will cover inventory, payroll, and the accounting cycle, and starts in January 2018. Register for both Beginners and Advanced at the same time and receive a 10% discount on Advanced.

Classes are held on Saturdays from October 7th until December 9th, and take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuition is $439 for each course and $834 if you register for both at the same time. The cost includes the textbook, practice test, certification exam and one retake. Classes will take place at the Journal Square campus. Register online, in person, or by phone. Payments accepted are credit card, money order, cash, and check and is due at the time of registration. For more information contact Clara Angel at (201) 360 – 4647, or Cangel@hccc.edu.