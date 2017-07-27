Jersey City Police Department Host National Night Out Aug. 1st, 2017

Events to Continue Strengthening Relationships with the Community

All are Welcome to Enjoy Live Music, Kids Entertainment, Giveaways, Safety Awareness Education, and More at the 33rd annual

“America’s Night Out Against Crime” Event

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Police Department announce the return of the successful community-building event, National Night Out. This year’s festivities will take place in four different parks throughout the city.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate. Each park will have a DJ and other live music, food, beverages, giveaways for kids, bounce houses, and other materials to promote safety awareness from participating local and community organizations.

The annual National Night Out campaign was established in 1984 to strengthen police and community relations under positive circumstances. For Jersey City, the event has become part of a greater effort by the Fulop administration to help the police department connect with residents through these types of programs along with increasing police presence, opening lines of communication, and fostering active relationships between the police and the community.

Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Audubon Park – 18 Audubon Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

Arlington Park – Grand Street & Arlington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

Hamilton Park – Jersey Avenue between 8th & 9th Streets, Jersey City, NJ

Pershing Field – 201 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Mayor Steven M. Fulop and Jersey City Police Department, Community Organizations

www.njjcpd.org/node/9

www.cityofjerseycity.com