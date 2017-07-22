I’M WITH THE BAND Calling all Guitarists!

Come and Strum for the World Record

Hoboken’s Guitar Bar to Assemble World’s Largest Band (fingers crossed!)

By Sally Deering

Dust off your old college guitar, practice a few chords and you, too can be a member of the World’s Largest Band.

If you’re not doing anything Thursday, July 20 at 6 pm, then why not grab your guitar, banjo or ukulele and head down to Sinatra Park in Hoboken to play a few songs with hundreds of other guitar-enthusiasts. That’s what Guitar Bar’s James Mastro hopes to assemble – 954 strummers at least – in order to set a Guinness Book of World Record’s record for the World’s Largest Band.

It’s Guitar Bar’s fifth attempt to break the record for the World’s Largest Band; Beijing, China holds the current title with 953 participants.

Guitar Bar’s Attempt #4, 2016

“We’re calling on anyone and everyone with an acoustic guitar, mandolin, ukulele or any other acoustic instrument to play along,” Mastro says.

Led by members of the Guitar Bar All Stars, the event begins at 6 pm with registration, then at 7 pm a few warm-up tunes like “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” followed by other easy songs beginner guitarists can follow, Mastro says. This year, strummers who show up will be playing tunes by Chuck Berry, the Rolling Stones, and many more, taking their cues from the All Stars.

Whether you’re an experienced musician or just starting out, Guitar Bar can help you prepare for the event. Chord charts and YouTube instructional videos that ‘band members’ can play along with are posted on Guitar Bar’s Facebook page. Participants can also send Guitar Bar any questions or suggestions.

All songs and information you need are at guitarbar.com/worldrecord. Don’t forget to join up on the Guitar Bar Facebook page. Registration is 6 pm the day of the event which is sponsored by Mayor Dawn Zimmer and the City of Hoboken.

For more info, contact James Mastro at james@guitarbar.com, or visit guitarbar.com/worldrecord.

If You Go

The Guitar Bar’s Record Attempt

for World’s Largest Band

Thurs., July 20, 6 pm

Sinatra Park, HOB

www.guitarbar.com