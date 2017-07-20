Cooling Centers and Water Facilities OPEN For Residents in Jersey City

Mayor Fulop Announces Cooling Centers and Water Facilities OPEN For Residents to Cool Off During Excessive Heat & Humidity Today and Tomorrow

Three Cooling Sites to Open; All Park Sprinklers and Pools Are Also Available for Residents

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announce that the City is opening three cooling sites as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to high 90’s today with the heat index making temperatures feel closer to 100 degrees. The weather forecast indicates that in addition to the high temperatures, people must be aware of increased humidity levels and poor air quality.

The Mary McLeod Bethune Community Center, 140 Martin Luther King Drive, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The City’s two senior centers – the Joseph Connors Senior Center, at 28 Paterson Street and the Maureen Collier Senior Center, at 335 Bergen Avenue, will be open as well from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. today and the Connors center also tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All residents, especially the elderly, disabled people, pregnant women and children under the age of two are encouraged to stay indoors or take advantage of the cooling facilities if necessary.

In addition, all city parks and pools are open for residents to enjoy. For a full schedule of pool and sprinkler locations, please visit: http://jerseycitynj.gov/swimming/sprinklers/

The Jersey City Free Public Library system is also open for residents looking for a cool place on weekdays and Saturdays. For a full listing of library hours, please visit: http://www.jclibrary.org/hours.