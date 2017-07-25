Chubby’s Sandwiches Food Truck to Launch in Jersey City

Jersey City, NJ – Chubby’s Sandwiches food truck is slated to launch August 2017 at Exchange Place in Downtown Jersey City, New Jersey. Chubby’s Sandwiches is a new food truck concept from Chef Nick Daniele, owner of Bella Gioia Italian restaurant Brooklyn, NYC, and his life-long friend Joseph Buonsante, who both grew up in Staten Island. They wanted to bring their love the sandwiches they ate growing up, reimagined with their own creative recipes, to Jersey City and beyond.

Chubby’s Sandwiches will offer quality, “legit” Italian butcher-style sandwiches in a custom designed, state-of-the-art food truck. An assortment of freshly made, creative hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches will be served, accompanied by an assortment of fun munchies. Local delivery will be available. The truck will be open Monday – Saturday (closed Sundays). The truck will also be available to book for private events and catering.

Address: Exchange Place, Jersey City, NJ / Phone: 551-697-5030

www.chubbyssandwiches.com / @chubbyssandwiches