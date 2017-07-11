Bayonne Summer Sounds by the Bay Entertainment Schedule

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will present the Summer Sounds by the Bay concerts Wednesdays, from July 12 through August 23, at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The concerts will be held at the amphitheater on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park, which is located between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The schedule is as follows:

Smooth

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

A complete Motown Revue, this exciting and talented band takes listeners through a fascinating recreation of the sounds of the Temptations, the Four Tops and many more. High energy, great harmony and fantastic dance steps will entertain your audience throughout the show.

The Infernos

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Three decades of musical magic – the crowd will be dancing to the tunes of this entertaining group. From Barry White, The Duprees, Earth Wind & Fire, and Frank Sinatra to today’s hot sounds of Bruno Mars, Robin Thicke, and Taylor Swift. They can do it all!!!

Eaglemania

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Since their inception, Eaglemania has been thrilling audiences all over the East Coast with their stunning five part harmonies and their uncanny ability to emulate The Eagles note by note. Their show consists of all of the Eagles greatest hits.

Home Again – Tribute to the Music of Carole King

Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Home Again is a tribute band, whose song list spans the entire repertoire of the multi-award winning singer/songwriter Carole King. Included on the list are songs Carole wrote and recorded on her own as well as songs she wrote that were recorded by other musicians.

Radio Nashville

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

This new wave country act covers every country music hit from today’s top artists including Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Band Perry, Miranda Lambert, and many more!

The Cameos

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

This talented oldies group create and perform their own unique renditions of the most popular songs of the 50’s & 60’s with a little of the 70’s for good measure. They blend together a special mix of smooth vocal harmonies with captivating musical energy to bring a modern and sophisticated feel to this fabulous music of years gone by.

The Nerds

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

It’s pure over the top entertainment when The Nerds come to Bayonne, bringing the sand and boardwalk atmosphere! Playing the hits of classic rock and roll, The Nerds deliver an exciting, edgy and totally fun show. Break your glasses, fix them with a band aid and come out to enjoy New Jersey’s zaniest bunch of cover rock stars – The Nerds!

The Summer Sounds by the Bay concerts are sponsored by BCB Community Bank, Inserra Shop-Rite, Yellow Cab, Ken’s Marine, RWJ Barnabas Health, ^Carepoint Health, ^Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, and Suez Water. The City of Bayonne thanks all of this year’s sponsors, and would welcome additional sponsors for the concert series and other future events.

Crowd sizes will vary from one concert to another. At each performance, the City of Bayonne will provide a number of chairs free of charge, which may or may not offer enough seating for the entire audience. The City of Bayonne encourages people who want guaranteed seating to bring their own lawn chairs.

Vendors will be present on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park on concert nights. They will offer various food items and refreshments for sale to the public.

On concert days, in the event of inclement weather, please call 201-471-7590, or visitwww.bayonnerec.com, or view the City of Bayonne’s Facebook page to check on the status of that night’s concert. In the event of rained-out concerts, the City of Bayonne would make every effort to reschedule the musical acts for later dates. Any rescheduled concerts would be announced as soon as circumstances might permit.

For further information, please contact Pete Amadeo at 201-858-6129 or e-

mail BAYONNEREC@AOL.COM.