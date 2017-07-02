Bayonne Library Offers Free Summer Movies

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bayonne Public Library is offering a series of nine free summer movies on most Wednesdays through August 16 at 1:00 p.m. in the O’Connor Gallery on the second floor of the library. The building is located at 31st Street and Avenue C. There will be no film shown on Wednesday, July 5, since that date is during the July 4 holiday period.

The films to be shown include award winners and nominees, plus a selection of children’s movies that are not just for kids. The films intended primarily for children will be shown July 26 through August 16. Youngsters attending the children’s films must be accompanied by an adult. No children will be admitted for the adult selections.

The following films will be shown on Wednesdays:

July 12: La La Land. Rating: PG-13. Running time: 2hrs. 8 minutes.

July 19: Fences. Rating: PG-13. Running time: 2 hrs. 19 minutes.

July 26: Beauty and The Beast. Rating: PG. Running time: 2 hrs. 9 minutes.

August 2: Trolls. Rating: PG. Running time: 1 hr. 32 minutes.

August 9: Boss Baby. Rating: PG. Running time: 1 hr. 37 minutes.

August 16: Sing. Rating: PG. Running time: 1 hr. 48 minutes.

Young Frankenstein is being shown as a tribute to Gene Wilder, who plays Dr. Frankenstein in the film. Singing in the Rain is being presented as a tribute to Debbie Reynolds, who plays Cathy Selden in the movie. Wilder and Reynolds both passed away in 2016.