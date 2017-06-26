New Jersey Turnpike Interchange 14A Construction Project

THREE WEEK SCHEDULE AS OF JUNE 23, 2017 The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks: Toll Plaza East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues. Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE) Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the summer of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed.

During the evenings of 06/29/17, 8:00PM to 5:00AM, traffic impacts are expected on the ramps to and from the Hudson County Extension and the Interchange 14A Toll Plaza for asphalt paving operations. This work will be supported by the New Jersey State Police. Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout New roadway construction on Avenue E near 53rd Street continues. Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevrd) Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet. Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle Ramp roadway construction continues.

Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues. Ramp Area East of Route 440 New ramp construction continues.

Retaining wall construction continues.

Bridge deck construction on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street continues.

During the week of 07/17/17, nighttime detours of the southbound Route 440 Jughandle at Pulaski Street will be required for approximately one (1) week in support of bridge steel erection. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police. ### 1-800-671-6872, or email If you have any questions about the 14A Improvement Project, please call the toll-free hotline at, or email info@njta14a.com anytime. Thank you. For full project details, contact information, traffic advisories, and informational pamphlets, please visit the NJTA 14A Website For information about the Bayonne Bridge, please click here