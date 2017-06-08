Mayor Zimmer Recognizes 2017 Hoboken Green Businesses

Mayor Dawn Zimmer recognized the following businesses at the 6th Annual Green Fair as 2017 Hoboken Green Businesses:

• Aether Game Cafe

• Bareburger

• Basic Foods Organic Grocery

• Bwe Kafe

• Carpathian Industries LLC

• Chartier Group

• Christina Andersen Floral Design

• Devotion Yoga

• Hoby Dogy Pet Care

• Little City Books

• Local Barre

• Mint Market

• Monroe Street Movement Space

• My Conscience, My Choice LLC

• Pilsener Haus & Biergarten

• Shipco Transport Inc.

• Simply Juiced

• Smushed Organics

• Sports Acupuncture & Family Wellness

• Sobsey’s Produce

• Stevens Institute of Technology

• The Little Grocery

• Urban Consign & Design

The Hoboken Green Team launched the Green Business Recognition Program in January 2017 to distinguish local businesses that are advancing sustainability and environmental responsibility.

“Now more than ever, it is important to recognize that we can all play a role in protecting our environment,” said Mayor Dawn Zimmer. “I congratulate all of our Green Businesses and thank them for being champions for sustainability. These successful local businesses demonstrate that what’s good for the environment is also good business.”

In order to qualify for the Green Business Recognition Program, businesses completed the Green Business Pledge on the Hoboken Green Team website. The Hoboken Green Team reviewed each pledge submission and determined that 23 businesses qualify for recognition as 2017 Hoboken Green Businesses.

Simply Juiced was recognized as Hoboken’s most sustainable business of 2017 because of the organic restaurant’s outstanding achievement in sustainability. Simply Juiced has composted over 57,000 pounds (and counting!) of “food waste,” diverting waste from landfills and enriching organic farms.

For more information about the Hoboken Green Business Recognition Program, please visit www.hobokennj.gov/greenteam.

