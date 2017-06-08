Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Director of Public Safety James Shea To Swear in 25 New Police Officers

Fulop Administration Has Hired a Over 300 New Officers Since Taking Office in 2013

Fulop Administrations Grows Jersey City Police Department to Largest Size in Two Decades; Graduating Class Brings Department to 932 Officers

Mayor Steven M. Fulop will swear in 25 new Jersey City police officers at a graduation ceremony at City Hall on Thursday. This latest class brings the size of the department to 932 total officers, its largest size in two decades. The Fulop administration has hired over 300 officers since 2013, increasing visibility and allowing for added walking posts in areas where they are needed most. Continuing the administration’s priority on diversity recruitment, the 25 new graduates also include thirteen Hispanic officers, three African-American officers, and two Asian officers. And with five females now joining the department, this class marks one of the largest amounts of female officers graduating from a single class. Another class of officers currently in the Police Academy will allow for an additional 24 officers to graduate this fall, bringing the department closer to Mayor Fulop’s goal of 950 officers.

Thursday June 8th, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Council Chambers, City Hall

280 Grove Street, Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop

Director of Public Safety James Shea

Jersey City Police Department leadership

Graduating Officers