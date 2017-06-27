Exhibit on The Jellybeans Vocal Group at the Bayonne Library

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bayonne Free Public Library is hosting an exhibit on The Jellybeans, a former local elementary school vocal group. The exhibit will run through the first half of July. The Jellybeans, a girl group in the style of the 1960’s, was formed at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Jersey City while the girls were in the 6th grade. The group continued through the 8th grade. Their musical director and songwriter was Anthony Coviello. He created tunes with complex vocals and harmonies which the girls performed and recorded. The group produced three CD’s: Back in School (2010), No Time for a Bad Day (2011), and Look at Us Now (2012). The CD’s were produced with musical accompaniment by Steve LoPresto, a member of the B Street Band, a Bruce Springsteen tribute group. Mr. Coviello and The Jellybeans have donated two copies each of their CD’s to the library. The exhibit is on the second floor of the library, which is located at 31st Street and Avenue C in Bayonne.





The Jellybeans sang pop tunes that offer family-friendly lyrics for all age groups. Their music can be found now on YouTube, CD Baby, Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. The group’s website is Jellybeansongs.com.