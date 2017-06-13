Cooling Centers and Water Facilities OPEN For Residents In Jersey City

Three Cooling Sites to Open; All Park Sprinklers and Pools Are Also Available for Residents

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Jersey City Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announce that the City is opening three cooling sites as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to high 90’s. The weather forecast indicates that in addition to the high temperatures, people must be aware of increased humidity levels and poor air quality.

The Mary McLeod Bethune Community Center, 140 Martin Luther King Drive, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend for residents to cool off. The City’s two senior centers – the Joseph Connors Senior Center, at 28 Paterson Street and the Maureen Collier Senior Center, at 335 Bergen Avenue, will be open as well from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

All residents, especially the elderly, disabled people, pregnant women and children under the age of two are encouraged to stay indoors or take advantage of the cooling facilities if necessary.

“As we welcome the summer weather with high heat and humidity, we want to remind residents to remain safe, and also to continue to keep watch of the elderly and disabled who may need assistance,” said Mayor Fulop. “We have opened three cooling centers and the municipal pools and sprinklers, and we strongly encourage those in need to take advantage of them until the temperatures subside.”

In addition, all city parks and pools are open for residents to enjoy. For a full schedule of pool and sprinkler locations, please visit:http://jerseycitynj.gov/swimming/sprinklers/

The Jersey City Free Public Library system is also open for residents looking for a cool place on weekdays and Saturdays. For a full listing of library hours, please visit: http://www.jclibrary.org/hours.