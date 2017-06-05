Events, Jersey City News

CASINO IN THE PARK JC ANNUAL DINNER FOR SNYDER HIGH STUDENTS

Casino in the park jersey city hosts party for Snyder High School Last month in May, Casino in the Park in Jersey City held its annual dinner for students at Snyder High School. 

Bernie Sweeney owner of the Casino in the Park and Shore Casino in Atlantic Highlands has been hosting and donating the Snyder High party for the past 11 plus years.  As an alumni of the school and  also an inductee into Snyder High School’s Hall of Honor since 1998 the party is Sweeney’s way of giving back to his old alma mater. 

In those 11  plus years of hosting the Snyder party which equals to around 5000 dinners,  Sweeney’s message to the young people at Snyder has always been study, work hard,  and pay it forward to others.

The event is an exciting time for Sweeney, his wife Kathleen his sons  and staff as told by  Sweeney’s  son Jay, ” For us at the Casino in the Park it is a joy to see these young people having a great time, they’re all great kids with good grades and all we ask is they go out and help others in their lives.”  He Said. “Our one message through the years go out and do something wonderful for someone else.” 

