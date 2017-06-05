CASINO IN THE PARK JC ANNUAL DINNER FOR SNYDER HIGH STUDENTS

Last month in May, Casino in the Park in Jersey City held its annual dinner for students at Snyder High School.

Bernie Sweeney owner of the Casino in the Park and Shore Casino in Atlantic Highlands has been hosting and donating the Snyder High party for the past 11 plus years. As an alumni of the school and also an inductee into Snyder High School’s Hall of Honor since 1998 the party is Sweeney’s way of giving back to his old alma mater.

In those 11 plus years of hosting the Snyder party which equals to around 5000 dinners, Sweeney’s message to the young people at Snyder has always been study, work hard, and pay it forward to others.

The event is an exciting time for Sweeney, his wife Kathleen his sons and staff as told by Sweeney’s son Jay, ” For us at the Casino in the Park it is a joy to see these young people having a great time, they’re all great kids with good grades and all we ask is they go out and help others in their lives.” He Said. “Our one message through the years go out and do something wonderful for someone else.”

