Mayor Davis Presents Proclamation Local Baseball Player Pitched Perfect Game

Perfect game proclamation: Mayor Jimmy Davis issued a proclamation honoring Anthony Klich, Jr. for pitching a perfect game in Pony League Baseball on May 6. Anthony and his family visited the Office of the Mayor for the presentation of the proclamation. Pictured left to right: Anthony Klich, Sr., Anthony Klich, Jr., Kayla Klich, Marie Klich, and Mayor Davis.

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that he has presented a proclamation to Anthony Klich, Jr., a Bayonne resident who pitched a perfect game in the Pony League last month. In a perfect game, none of the batters from the opposing team ever gets on base.

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, Anthony pitched his perfect game for the Mona Lisa team in the Pony League. He struck out sixteen of the eighteen batters he faced in the six-inning game. Fifteen of the sixteen were consecutive strikeouts. According to Anthony, he pitched curveballs and change-ups throughout the game.

On May 6, pitching was not Anthony’s only strength. As a batter that day, Anthony Klich, Jr. got three hits in four at bats, and achieved four runs-batted-in.

In Pony League history, Anthony Klich, Jr. is only the second pitcher to hurl a perfect game. The first to do so was his father, Anthony Klich, Sr., who pitched a perfect game thirty-four years ago.

In honor of the perfect game he pitched last month, Anthony received a proclamation from Mayor Davis that declared May 31 “Anthony Klich, Jr. Day” in the City of Bayonne. The proclamation requests “all residents to congratulate him for his remarkable achievement of pitching a perfect game.” Joining the young pitcher for his proclamation presentation at City Hall were his parents, Anthony, Sr. and Marie, and his sister, Kayla.

Anthony Klich, Jr., a student at Bayonne High School, is fourteen years old. He has played baseball since the age of four. Previously, he participated in Cal Ripken Baseball.

Mayor Davis concluded, “It was a pleasure to honor Anthony. The entire community should be proud of his pitching a perfect game, which is a rare thing in the great game of baseball. I wish him continued success in the years ahead.”