Turnpike 14A Construction Update

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and its contractors have provided the City of Bayonne with updated information about construction in and around the Turnpike’s 14 A interchange.

In the toll plaza itself, renovation work is continuing on the toll plaza building.

Asphalt resurfacing of the north side of the toll plaza and of the ramps between the toll plaza the Hudson County Extension is tentatively scheduled for late June 2017.

In the area of the roundabout at the northern end of Avenue E, construction of new piers (columns) is continuing. During the week of May 8, 2017, the northbound lane of Avenue E will be shifted right to a temporary, new alignment between 50th and 51st Streets. This new alignment will be in place for several months.

During the first two weekends in May, new bridge steel installation operations will take place over the Hudson Bergen Light Rail line and the Conrail freight line. As a result, Light Rail service between the 34th Street station in Bayonne and Danforth Avenue in Jersey City will be maintained via NJ Transit bus service, from 3:00 a.m. Saturday through 3:00 a.m. Monday.

In mid-June, structural steel will be erected over northbound Avenue E and the new roundabout. At that time, nighttime detours of northbound Avenue E, from 50th Street to 52ndStreet, will be required for approximately one week in support of the bridge steel erection.

At the intersection of Route 440 and Pulaski Street, construction is continuing on the jughandle ramp, ground improvements, and on the retaining wall that is part of the ramp. Northbound Route 440 is being reconstructed north of Pulaski Street.

In the ramp area east of Route 440, road construction is continuing on the new connector ramps. Bridge construction is continuing over Pulaski Street. In late June 2017, nighttime detours of the Pulaski Street jughandle will be required for approximately one week in support of bridge steel erection.