Turnpike 14A Construction Update

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks: Toll Plaza East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues. Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE) Widening construction on the ramps to and from the westbound and eastbound HCE is complete to the extent possible and the final alignment has been implemented. Asphalt resurfacing of the ramps will be performed in 2017.

Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Spring of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed. Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout New roadway construction on Avenue E near 53rd Street continues.

Northbound Avenue E was shifted into a new temporary alignment between 50th Street and 51st Street. Please CLICK HERE for more information and graphic.

During the week of 06/06/17 , crews will begin erecting structural steel within dedicated work zones during normal daytime hours. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

During the weeks of 06/12/17 and 06/19/17, nighttime detours of northbound Avenue E, 50th Street to 52nd Street, will be required for approximately one (1) week in support of bridge steel erection. Normal traffic patterns will be restored at the end of each work shift. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police. Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard) Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet. Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle Ramp roadway construction continues.

Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues.

In mid-June 2017, nighttime roadwork will be performed in the Pulaski Street & Northbound Route 440 intersection. Lane closures and temporary detours are required to perform the work. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police. Ramp Area East of Route 440 New ramp construction continues.

Retaining wall construction continues.

Bridge deck construction on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street continues.

In early-July 2017, nighttime detours of the Pulaski Street Jughandle will be required for approximately one (1) week in support of bridge steel erection. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police. ### 1-800-671-6872, or email If you have any questions about the 14A Improvement Project, please call the toll-free hotline at, or email info@njta14a.com anytime. Thank you. For full project details, contact information, traffic advisories, and informational pamphlets, please visit the NJTA 14A Website For information about the Bayonne Bridge, please click here