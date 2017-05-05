MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY MAY 5, 2017

Dining, Live Music in Bayonne, Live On Stage, Local Happenings

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, May 5th, 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 19th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night May 5th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

 Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm    Piano Bill & Lisel 
Chances 1028 Broadway                                           7pm  Paul Addie 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm     George Orlando 
 Kuhl’s Tavern  53 Prospect Ave………4:30 pm          George Orlando 
Mama Rosa’s  589 Broadway                     7pm               Domino Effect 
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…           7pm               Three Compadres
Piero’s  942 Broadway                                    4pm                 Paul Addie 
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm         Rob & Scott 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357

