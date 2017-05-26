MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MAY 26th, 2017

Bayonne News, Dining, Live Music in Bayonne

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MAY 26TH , 2017  LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SEVEN VENUES

LAST OF THE SERIES FOR THIS SEASON 

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, May 26th, 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 26th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night May 26th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

 Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm    Piano Bill & Lisel

Chances 1028 Broadway                                           7pm    Main Street 

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm      George Orlando 

LA Guardiola  819 Broadway                              7pm       Domino Effect 

Mama Rosa’s  589 Broadway                                7PM     Rich Casella 

 Piero’s  942 Broadway                                              4PM    Paul Addie 
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm    Beeman & Bannon 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357