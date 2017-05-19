MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MAY 19th, 2017

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, May 19th, 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 26th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night May 19th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Music Broadway Bayonne

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Greg Aulden

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Piano Bill & Lisel

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm George Orlando

San Vito’s 408 Broadway 6:30 pm Paul Addie

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Orville Davis

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ 201-858-6357