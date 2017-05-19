MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE MAY 19th, 2017

Bayonne News, Dining, Live Music in Bayonne, Local Happenings

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY MAY 19TH , 2017  LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT FIVE VENUES

 

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, May 19th, 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 26th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night May 19th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

 Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm    Greg Aulden 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm    Piano Bill & Lisel 
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…           7pm          George Orlando  
 San Vito’s 408 Broadway                            6:30 pm    Paul Addie 
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm        Orville Davis 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357