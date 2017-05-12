MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY MAY 12, 2017

Bayonne News, Dining, General, Live Music in Bayonne

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, May 12th, 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 20th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night May 12th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

 Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm    George Orlando 
Butero’s 184 Broadway                                        7pm               Rob & Scott 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm    Greg Aulden 
 Kuhl’s Tavern  53 Prospect Ave………5:00pm         Orville Davis 
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…           7pm           Beeman & Bannon 
Mona Lisa  165 Broadway                         6:00 pm     Domino Effect 
Perk Up Cafe  317 Broadway                   6:30 pm     Next Week 
The Rock  206 Broadway                               6pm    Piano Bill & Jennie 
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm        Main Street 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357