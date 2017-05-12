MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE FRIDAY MAY 12, 2017

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, May 12th, 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 20th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night May 12th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Music Broadway Bayonne

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm George Orlando

Butero’s 184 Broadway 7pm Rob & Scott

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Greg Aulden

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave………5:00pm Orville Davis

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Beeman & Bannon

Mona Lisa 165 Broadway 6:00 pm Domino Effect

Perk Up Cafe 317 Broadway 6:30 pm Next Week

The Rock 206 Broadway 6pm Piano Bill & Jennie

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Main Street

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ 201-858-6357