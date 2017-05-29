Jersey City Department of Health and Human Services to Host National Senior Health & Fitness Day Wednesday, May 31st

Promoting Health and Wellness with Dance and Various Activities

Several Events Taking Place all this Month to Celebrate Older Americans Month, Ranging from the Upcoming Health & Fitness Day to Farmers’ Market Vouchers and Other Programs to Promote Healthy Living in the Golden Years

JERSEY CITY – Mayor Steven M. Fulop and the Department of Health and Human Services are celebrating national Older Americans Month during the month of May. While several events have been taking place throughout the month, the signature event is National Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Berry Lane Park.

“Celebrating our seniors is something we do everyday, but during the month of May we take special occasion to honor and recognize their contributions to our city and our country,” said Mayor Fulop. “We know that our seniors have made our city what it is today, so we are constantly working to provide them with recreation, healthcare and other services to enrich their golden years and say thank you.”

The Senior Health & Fitness Day event, organized in partnership with Congressman Donald Payne’s Office, features a line dancing class at 10:30a.m., Zumba at 11:30a.m., and Yoga/Fitness at 12:30p.m. There will be wellness vans from both Barnabas Health and CarePoint for various health screenings. Other vendors include Wellcare, Metropolitan Health, and the Diabetes Foundation. Contact 201-547-5750 for free group transportation. Any senior who pre-registers for this event will receive a boxed lunch, free of charge.

This year’s theme, “Age Out Loud,” is designed to give seniors a new voice, one that reflects what seniors have to say. Seniors are now working longer, and engaging more than ever in their communities. They are taking charge, striving for wellness and advocating for others. In Jersey City we try to honor our seniors all year long with new programs to keep active and enjoy the golden years.

Earlier this month a Mother’s Day Brunch was held on Saturday, May 20th at both of the City senior centers – Joseph Connors in the Heights and the Maureen Collier Senior Center. The event included music, dancing, food and each senior also received a bag full of giveaways.

Beginning this month, HHS is accepting applications (while supplies last) for Senior’s Farmers’ Market vouchers. Eligible seniors will receive five $5 vouchers worth $25 to purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables at any of Jersey City’s farmers’ markets.

The Fulop administration has made its focus on seniors a priority implementing such programs as the JC Shovels program – a free volunteer shoveling program in the winter, free dance, yoga and spin classes, an annual beach outing to Belmar, and more. All year round, hundreds of Jersey City seniors participate in wellness programs, monthly free movies, shopping trips, and other activities that engage them with their community.

For more information, please call the Division of Senior Affairs at (201)547-5750 or email at ecclestonj@jcnj.org.