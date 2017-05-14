Chuck Premiere in Bayonne May 12th 2017 is All Smiles and All Pride

By Joe Calamito

Photos by Steve Mack

I am certain that audiences all over the world are going to fall in love with the movie CHUCK starring Liev Schreiber as Chuck Wepner and Naomi Watts as Chuck’s wife Linda.

This movie is a tough, gritty, “other side of the tracks,” love story.

It combines boxing with romance, personal pain and triumph.

It’s also about, loss, human error, redemption and pride.

CHUCK lets you see Wepner with his goodness (Never knew he wrote poetry), and his human frailty, his run in with the law, his partying, his coming to grips with the man he should become.

Schreiber in his performance also makes you really like Chuck Wepner and what’s not to like, in real life Chuck Wepner is a likeable guy.

I first met him right after he fought Muhammad Ali in the mid- seventies and have run into him on many occasions through the years, he always offers a big smile and a hello to everyone he meets.

So that is why at the Premiere of CHUCK at Bayonne’s Frank Theater on Friday, May 12th family, friends and fans of Chuck Wepner joined together in his honor, and were proud of Bayonne’s favorite son.

Chest busting proud, wide smiles proud, back slapping proud.

Bayonne loves Chuck Wepner and perhaps after you watch the movie CHUCK you will too, and feel proud that Chuck Wepner got the shot to fight Muhammad Ali and the recognition he deserved for being the inspiration for the movie Rocky.

In reality, CHUCK the movie is letting the world know “Chuck Wepner is the real Rocky.” The Everyman who beats the odds.

And that is a cause we all can get behind.

Here are some photos by Steve Mack from May 12th Premiere event of the movie Chuck in Bayonne

