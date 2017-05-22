Events

Central Ave Car and Music Show May 20th, 2017

 

Just one of the many classic cars at the Central Ave Car and Music Show
American Bombshells at Central Ave Car and Music Show

The Central Avenue Car and Music Show organized by the Central Avenue Special Improvement District was held on Saturday, May 20th on Central Ave and ran from 11am and 5pm in the Heights of Jersey City.The fair was held in the Central Avenue Municipal Parking lot near Lincoln and Bowers Street.

American Bombshells
Audience at Central Ave Car and Music Show listens to the American Bombshells sing
David Cruz of Boost Mobile organizer of the Central Ave Car and Music Show and Renne Ceretta
American Bombshells with
young fans

Central Ave Car and Music Show The event  featured a mix of classic and exotic cars, Several hours of entertainment. One of the acts the American Bombshells, three very talented young ladies who dress in women’s World War II uniforms brought down the house singing classics like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Sincerely, a Frank Sinatra medley and more more classic songs.

Some of the vendors at Central Ave Car and Music Show

Also featured at the show was several local exhibitors and numerous local businesses.

There were also children’s activities which included: face painting, balloons, and give-aways.

Central Ave Special Improvement District 

 