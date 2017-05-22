Central Ave Car and Music Show May 20th, 2017

The Central Avenue Car and Music Show organized by the Central Avenue Special Improvement District was held on Saturday, May 20th on Central Ave and ran from 11am and 5pm in the Heights of Jersey City.The fair was held in the Central Avenue Municipal Parking lot near Lincoln and Bowers Street.

The event featured a mix of classic and exotic cars, Several hours of entertainment. One of the acts the American Bombshells, three very talented young ladies who dress in women’s World War II uniforms brought down the house singing classics like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Sincerely, a Frank Sinatra medley and more more classic songs.

Also featured at the show was several local exhibitors and numerous local businesses.

There were also children’s activities which included: face painting, balloons, and give-aways.

Central Ave Special Improvement District