Archdiocese Newark’s Catholic Cemeteries Commemorates Memorial Day

Historic Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery with Newark’s First Cardinal, Archbishop Joseph W. Tobin —

Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington NJ and Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City to take part in special Memorial Day Mass

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will join thousands of Catholic cemeteries nationwide in the commemoration, “Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes,” by celebrating Memorial Day Mass on Monday, May 29, at 11:00 A.M., at local cemeteries and parishes. The program commemorates all departed loved ones and honors men and women who died while serving in the armed forces and recognizes both military veterans and active duty members serving our country.

“All are invited to visit the graves of our fallen heroes as we pray for all our departed loved ones at Memorial Day Mass,” said Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark. “We will celebrate Mass at all Archdiocesan cemeteries once again this year, including a historic open-air Mass with Newark’s first Cardinal, Archbishop Joseph W. Tobin, at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.”

“Serving God and Country: A Memorial Day Salute to Our Heroes” is a national program developed by the Catholic Cemetery Conference to honor members of the military who died in combat and recognize veterans and current service men and women. Active military personnel and veterans are invited to participate in Mass at Catholic cemeteries to serve as flag or candle bearers during the opening and closing processions, as Lectors, as participants in the Presentation of Gifts, and to recite uniform intercessions followed by a moment of silence. This program also is an ideal time for Catholics in the community and throughout the country to unite, remember, and pray for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated at the following Archdiocesan Catholic Cemeteries locations on Monday, May 29, at 11:00am with the following celebrants:

§ Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington – Open-Air Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

§ Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover – Rev. Msgr. Robert E. Emery

§ Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ – Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Nydegger

§ Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia – Most Rev. Manuel A. Cruz

§ Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City – Rev. Msgr. Gregory J. Studerus

§ Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes – Most Rev. John W. Flesey

§ Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Orange – Rev. Philip J. Waters

Masses will be held rain or shine, and a canopy and seating will be provided. For participating Parishes and a complete Mass schedule, visit www.CatholicJourney.org<http://www.CatholicJourney.org>.

We honor and cherish our fallen heroes and veterans, and remember them throughout the year during monthly Masses, Veteran’s Day, Flag Day, and certainly, on Memorial Day. Flags fly daily in designated areas over all Archdiocesan Cemeteries to honor those presently serving and those who have served. Additionally, we place more than one thousand American flags at the memorials of veterans interred at our Catholic Cemeteries for Memorial Day, and those flags remain through Flag Day.

The caring and dedicated staff at Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark ministers to the spiritual needs of individuals and families before, at the time of, and after the loss of a loved one. This includes caring assistance with cemetery planning before death, compassionate support at the time of loss, facilitating a loved one’s interment in a holy place, support throughout bereavement, and perpetual cemetery care, thereafter.

As part of this commitment, Monthly Masses of Remembrance are celebrated at Catholic Cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month, and on special days throughout the year. For a complete schedule, visit www.CatholicJourney.org<http://www.CatholicJourney.org>.

