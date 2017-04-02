It will be “1984” on April 4 at the Landmark Loew’s Jersey Theatre . . . & Across America.

54 Journal Square, Jersey City, NJ 07306
“1984” John Hurt, Richard Burton, Suzanna Hamilton. Directed by Michael Radford. 1984, 120mins, Color, Rated R. (Screened in high def digital.)
Filmed and premiered during its eponymous year — a pivotal moment that occurs in the novel on April 4 was actually filmed on April 4 — Michael Radford’s adaptation is generally considered to be the preeminent movie version of George Orwell’s landmark novel (the story was filmed once before, in 1956 in a British production). Roger Ebert, who called it a “brilliant film”, wrote: “What is remarkable about the movie is how completely it satisfied my feelings about the book; the movie looks, feels, and almost tastes and smells like Orwell’s bleak and angry vision. John Hurt, with his scrawny body and lined and weary face, makes the perfect Winston Smith.” The film’s stark gray settings effectively set the mood of a totalitarian state. Suzanna Hamilton as Julia brings some human warmth to the otherwise grim and desolate surroundings, which makes her fate all the more shattering . In the last performance before his death, Richard Burton conveys Inner Party member O’Brien with a strange fatherly compassion that makes his sadistic role all the more disturbing. In contrast to some films that have a flashy look and make a lot of use of special effects to portray a dystopian future, “1984” focuses on the plight of humans with an austere landscape, washed-out colors, and severe close-ups that signify the omnipresence of Big Brother. In all, this “1984” faithfully follows its literary source in story, character, and tone. “1984” is certainly not a ‘feel-good’ movie, but it is not supposed to be. It’s a cautionary tale intended to make you think – and also, frightened enough to want to avoid Orwell’s nightmare parable from coming true. (Description complied from various sources.)
The first 100 attendees will receive a copy of George Orwell’s “1984,” compliments of the Jersey City Free Public Library Foundation.
About National Screening Day / 1984:
Though the year 1984 came and went 33 years ago, it seems that some people are wondering if now is really “1984”– George Orwell’s novel about a grim, dystopian future shaped by newspeak, numbing propaganda, totalitarian censorship, thoughtcrime and unquestioning submission to demagogic authority.
Just a few hours after an official of the Trump Administration used the term “alternative facts” on a Sunday morning news show, Orwell’s “1984” had been sent to the top of Amazon’s best seller list by lots of Americans who spontaneously made a connection. More people began to wonder about parallels to the story when the President denounced the news media and branded some reports as “fake news”. And now that the new Administration has announced plans to slash or even eliminate long-standing Federal support for the arts in America, some people are worrying about Orwellian control of free expression.
It’s a remarkable national conversation that has grown up organically around a 68 year old work of political and science fiction that has remained in our collective subconscious for all those years, casting a worried shadow across our political, artistic and even technological landscapes.
To help further this conversation about the role of the arts and freedom of expression, speech and press in America, more than 180 independent cinemas as well as academic and cultural institutions across the country will screen the landmark film version of “1984” on Tuesday, April 4, which they are calling National Screening Day. Proceeds from many of the screenings on National Screening Day will go toward helping cultural and arts organizations continue their work.
The April 4 date was chosen because that’s the day in “1984” that Orwell’s protagonist, Winston Smith, begins rebelling against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary.
