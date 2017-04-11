Update & FAQ Suez Water on Discolored Water  

As a result of routine maintenance being performed on the Jersey City aqueduct on Thursday evening, sediment disruption occurred in several pipelines and has resulted in cloudy and discolored water for several customers across Jersey City and Hoboken. SUEZ crews have been actively addressing the situation by dispatching investigators to locations that have reported continued issues. Investigators have flushed pipelines to clear out the harmless sediment.





SUEZ crews are mapping locations across Jersey City and Hoboken, utilizing advanced water quality meters and location based technology to identify addresses that are still experiencing cloudy or discolored water.



However, building managers must act in partnership, flushing the internal building plumbing from the basement up (including water heaters) to ensure residents do not continue to experience discolored water.



FAQ:

What Caused This Situation?

As a result of routine maintenance being performed on the Jersey City aqueduct on Thursday evening, sediment disruption occurred in several pipelines and has resulted in cloudy and discolored water for several customers across Jersey City and Hoboken.



What’s Being Done to Fix It?

SUEZ crews have been actively addressing the situation by dispatching investigators to locations that have reported continued issues. Investigators have flushed pipelines to clear out the harmless sediment. Additionally, SUEZ crews are utilizing advanced water quality meters and location based technology to identify addresses that are still experiencing cloudy or discolored water.



What Can I Do To Fix It?

If you are a resident of a building still experiencing discolored water, inquire with your building manager to see whether your building’s pipes have been flushed. If they have and the issue is still occurring, please reach out to SUEZ via Twitter (https://twitter.com/suezwaternj), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SUEZwaterNJ/) or by phone: 800- 422-0141.