Turnpike Interchange 14A Work Schedule Next Three Weeks

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks:

Toll Plaza

East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

Reconstruction of Toll Lanes 8-10 continues.

During the weekend of 04/07/17, concrete pavement construction will be performed in Toll Lanes 8, 9 & 10. At the end of this weekend, Toll Lanes 8, 9 & 10 will be reopened. This work will be supported by Bayonne and the NJ State Police.

Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE)

Widening construction on the ramps to and from the westbound and eastbound HCE is complete to the extent possible and the final alignment has been implemented. Asphalt resurfacing of the ramps will be performed in 2017.

Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Spring of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed.

Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout

New roadway construction on Avenue E near 53rd Street continues.

Deep bridge foundation construction in dedicated work zones continues. This work will be supported by Bayonne Police as needed.

New bridge pier construction in dedicated work zones continues.

Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard)

Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet.

During the weekend of 05/05/17 and 05/12/17, new bridge steel installation operations will be performed over NJ Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and Conrail’s Industrial Track. During these periods, NJ Transit Light Rail service between 34th Street Station in Bayonne and Danforth Avenue Station in Jersey City will be maintained via NJ Transit bus service.

Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle

Ramp roadway construction continues.

Median barrier construction on Route 440 continues.

Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues.

During the week of 04/24/17, northbound Route 440 traffic will be shifted left (two northbound lanes adjacent to median) and a work zone will be established on the right.

Ramp Area East of Route 440

New ramp construction continues.

Retaining wall construction continues.

Bridge deck construction on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street continues.

Roadway construction continues.

