NJ Turnpike Construction Interchange 14A Next Three Weeks

THREE WEEK SCHEDULE AS OF APRIL 21, 2017

The following work is scheduled over the next three weeks:



Toll Plaza

East side (entering 14A): renovation of existing Toll Utility Building continues.

During the weekend of 04/21/17, from 9:00PM Friday through 1:00PM Saturday, asphalt paving construction work will be performed in Toll Lanes 3 & 4 after traffic passes through the Toll Plaza heading towards the Hudson County Extension. Traffic will be split before the Toll Plaza and motorists will need to choose to stay right for the eastbound extension (JC/NYC) or to the left for the westbound extension (Newark) before passing through the Toll Plaza. Once traffic passes through the Toll Plaza, motorists will not be able to switch lanes. A VMS sign will be placed at Toll Lanes 3 & 4 to direct traffic left and right. Work will be supported by Bayonne and State Police.



Ramps between the Toll Plaza and the Hudson County Extension (HCE)

Widening construction on the ramps to and from the westbound and eastbound HCE is complete to the extent possible and the final alignment has been implemented. Asphalt resurfacing of the ramps will be performed in 2017.

Local street level work at Garfield, Avenue C and JFK Boulevard bridges will resume in the Spring of 2017. This work will be supported by Jersey City and Bayonne Police as needed.

Avenue E / Proposed Roundabout

New roadway construction on Avenue E near 53rd Street continues.

New bridge pier construction in dedicated work zones continues.

Connector Bridge (Bridge from the Toll Plaza to Port Jersey Boulevard)

Traffic was shifted onto the new Connector Bridge in a two-way temporary traffic pattern. Please CLICK HERE for graphic.

Pedestrian usage of the bridge for access to and from Port Jersey Boulevard continues to be prohibited. Please CLICK HERE for shuttle bus pamphlet.

During the weekend of 05/05/17 and 05/12/17, new bridge steel installation operations will be performed over NJ Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and Conrail’s Industrial Track. During these periods, NJ Transit Light Rail service between 34th Street Station in Bayonne and Danforth Avenue Station in Jersey City will be maintained via NJ Transit bus service.

Route 440 and Pulaski Street Intersection / Jughandle

Ramp roadway construction continues.

Median barrier construction on Route 440 continues.

Ramp structure construction to southbound Route 440 continues.

During the week of 04/24/17, northbound Route 440 traffic will be shifted left (two northbound lanes adjacent to median) and a work zone will be established on the right.

Ramp Area East of Route 440

New ramp construction continues.

Retaining wall construction continues.

Bridge deck construction on the bridge structure over Pulaski Street continues.

During the weekend of 04/21/17, roadway and asphalt paving construction will be performed at the Port Jersey Boulevard intersection at the ramp to northbound Route 440. All eastbound traffic from the Turnpike to Port Jersey Boulevard (and the Port Marine Terminals) will be directed to Pulaski Street and all westbound traffic from Port Jersey Boulevard will be directed to Route 440 and the Turnpike Ramp via Pulaski Street. Work will be supported by Bayonne Police.

###

If you have any questions about the 14A Improvement Project, please call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-671-6872, or email info@njta14a.com anytime. Thank you.

For full project details, contact information, traffic advisories, and informational pamphlets, please visit the NJTA 14A Website.