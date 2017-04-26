MUSIC BROADWAY FRIDAY, APRIL 28th, 2017

General

Music Broadway Friday, Bayonne April 28th, 2017
Bob Dokus appearing on April 28th Luciano’s San Vito’s Restaurant

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, April 28th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 18th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night April 21th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm    George Orlando 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm      Piano Bill Duo  
 Kuhl’s Tavern  53 Prospect Ave………5:00 pm          Greg Aulden 
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…           7pm               Dave Watson 
San Vito’s 406 Broadway   6:30 pm                                  Bob Dokus 
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm         Orville Davis 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357

 