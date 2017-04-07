MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE APRIL 7, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY APRIL 7th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SIX VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, April 7th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 15th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night April 7th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Music Broadway Bayonne

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm George Orlando

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Piano Bill & Lisel

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave………………..5pm Joe Taino

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Domino Effect

San Vito’s 406 Broadway ……………….6:30pm Paul Addie

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm George Orlando

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ 201-858-6357