MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE APRIL 7, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY APRIL 7th  LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT SIX  VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, April 7th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 15th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night April 7th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm      George Orlando 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm      Piano Bill & Lisel
 Kuhl’s Tavern  53 Prospect Ave………………..5pm             Joe Taino 
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…      7pm                        Domino Effect 
San  Vito’s   406 Broadway ……………….6:30pm                Paul Addie 
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm          George Orlando 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357