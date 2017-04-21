Music Broadway Bayonne April 21st, 2017  

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, April 21st , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 17th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night April 21st ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Bob Dokus

Buttero’s 184 Broadway 7pm Beeman & Bannon

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm Greg Aulden

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave………4:30pm Orville Davis

Mona Lisa’s 165 Broadway 6pm Rob & Scott

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm George Orlando

Perk Up Cafe 317 Broadway 6:30pm Dave Watson

The Rock 2016 Broadway 6pm Bob & Norm

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Paul Addie

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ 201-858-6357