Music Broadway Bayonne April 21st, 2017  

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY APRIL 21st, 2017  LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT NINE VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, April 21st , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 17th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night April 21st ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm      Bob Dokus
Buttero’s 184 Broadway            7pm                    Beeman & Bannon
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm      Greg Aulden 
 Kuhl’s Tavern  53 Prospect Ave………4:30pm         Orville Davis 
Mona Lisa’s 165 Broadway                               6pm             Rob & Scott
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…           7pm               George Orlando
Perk Up Cafe  317 Broadway                    6:30pm        Dave Watson 
The Rock 2016 Broadway                            6pm                  Bob & Norm 
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm         Paul Addie 
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357