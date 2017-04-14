General

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE APRIL 14th, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY APRIL 14th  LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT EIGHT VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, April 14th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 16th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night April 14th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music. 

Bella Sorrellas Restauant  1020 Broadway 7pm      Greg Aulden  
Chances       1028 Broadway…….1028 Broadway 7pm    Paul Addie 
KP Sarelli’s Restaurant        241 Broadway 7pm      George Orlando 
 Kuhl’s Tavern  53 Prospect Ave………4:30pm         George Orlando 
LaGuardiola 819 Broadway Bayonne ……7pm          Domino Effect 
Mama Rosa’s 589 Broadway……………………7pm         Rich Casella
MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway…                   7pm               Dave Watson
The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave…          4:00 pm          Dave Bandinelli
For more information call the Bayonne UEZ  201-858-6357