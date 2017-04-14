  Music Broadway Bayonne April 14th, 2017

MUSIC BROADWAY BAYONNE -FRIDAY APRIL 14th LIVE MUSIC ON BROADWAY RETURNS TO BAYONNE AREA VENUES, FEATURING TALENTED ENTERTAINERS AT EIGHT VENUES

Music Broadway Bayonne Friday, April 14th , 2017 is sponsored by Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone a program for the city of Bayonne that is a wonderful way to get out, go for dinner and listen to young talented musicians play while you dine.

Live Music on Broadway now in its 16th week pairs local musicians with some of Bayonne’s excellent dinner venues.

Going out to dine Friday night April 14th ? Visit one of these fine establishments and listen to some fantastic music.

Click on the restaurants and tavern names to find out more about these fine Bayonne establishments

Bella Sorrellas Restauant 1020 Broadway 7pm Greg Aulden

Chances 1028 Broadway…….1028 Broadway 7pm Paul Addie

KP Sarelli’s Restaurant 241 Broadway 7pm George Orlando

Kuhl’s Tavern 53 Prospect Ave………4:30pm George Orlando

LaGuardiola 819 Broadway Bayonne ……7pm Domino Effect

Mama Rosa’s 589 Broadway……………………7pm Rich Casella

MezCal Kitchen 482 Broadway… 7pm Dave Watson

The Vic Tavern 107 Hobart Ave… 4:00 pm Dave Bandinelli

For more information call the Bayonne UEZ 201-858-6357