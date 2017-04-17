LOCAL HUDSON COUNTY WRITER RELEASES DEBUT NOVEL

Copies for sale now at Garden State News, Bayonne

Most people don’t know this about Bayonne resident Grace Harney when they tell her to play their lottery tickets every day at Garden State News—she’s a writer, and has been since she was a kid.

And recently, Grace Harney released her debut novel, Crows. A young adult paranormal mystery, Crows follows foul-mouthed teenage psychic Annie Murphy as she confronts her brother in the disappearance of his witch-girlfriend. Set in the dead of winter in the fictional Pennsylvania town of Raven City, Annie learns the hard way that seeing isn’t always believing.

Self-published on March 17th of this year, the paperback version of Crows is now available for sale exclusively at Garden State News, which is located at 456 Broadway, Bayonne, across from W. 21st Street.

If you’d like more information, please call Garden State News at (201) 339-1385. Or visit www.graceharney.com.

Grace Harney is a pen name.