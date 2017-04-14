Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union receives Diamond Award for outstanding marketing achievements

JERSEY CITY, NJ (April 14, 2017) — Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union in Jersey City, NJ was recently honored with a Diamond Award, which recognizes outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The award was presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in each of 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Liberty Savings Federal Credit Union won the Membership Marketing category for its entry, entitled, “Wanted, Liberty Savings FCU Ambassadors”. Leveraging influencers from their SEG community, LSFCU redesigned their Ambassador’s club to a more robust and interactive group. The brightly colored traditional-looking “Wanted” style campaign drew attention on print and digital platforms.

“It is a both a privilege and a humble honor to be recognized for our work among some of the best in our industry. I’m fortunate to collaborate with Prager Creative, LLC. who are integral to bringing our marketing visions to life, that I get to do what I love best every day and utilize it to help enrich our member’s lives,” commented Velasquez, Marketing & Business Development Officer at Liberty Savings FCU.

Award winners were recognized at the council’s 24th annual conference held March 29-April 1 in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to www.cunacouncils.org/awards.

For more information about Liberty Saving Federal Credit Union, please visit www.lsfcu.org.