JOIN THE EMBANKMENT PRESERVATION COALITION SATURDAY, APRIL 29 TO SPRUCE UP THE JERSEY CITY RESERVOIR

LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO CLEAN -UP THE JERSEY CITY RESERVOIR Meet at the South Entrance, 10am-2pm

Jersey City is having a Spring Cleanup April 29 as big as all outdoors. The Embankment Preservation Coalition is doing their part by pitching in to polish up “the Hidden Jewel in the Heights,” Reservoir No. 3 between Summit and Central Avenues. Meet board member Luke Schray at the South entrance at Jefferson Avenue. They supply the tools; you supply the energy to help clean the park and improve its nature trails. If you have not yet visited this amazing ecosystem in the heart of Jersey City, you are in for a treat, not to mention a pizza lunch for our willing laborers. Please let our Volunteer Coordinator know if you are coming.