JERSEY CITY’S Host 2nd Annual Great Jersey City Clean Up April 29th

Citywide Cleanup Mobilizes Hundreds of Volunteers to Remove Litter and Garbage from Neighborhoods and Parks as part of Earth Day Activities

Mayor Steven M. Fulop announced today that Jersey City’s Department of Public Works in partnership with Keep Jersey City Beautiful, will host a second annual citywide clean up – the Great Jersey City Clean Up. The Great Jersey City Clean Up will be held at locations citywide from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th, 2017.

Jersey City is the first Keep America Beautiful (KAB) affiliate in the State of New Jersey and last year held a citywide clean up in which over 1,000 volunteers removed 14 tons of litter, one ton of e-waste and 780 pounds of recyclables. KAB is the Nation’s longest running non-profit devoted to litter reduction, increasing recycling and greening initiatives, and neighborhood beautification through civic engagement, volunteerism and building partnerships between the public and private sectors.

“Ever since we took office four years ago, we have been committed to creating a cleaner city and better quality of life for all of our residents,” said Mayor Fulop. “As we saw with our Stop the Drop program, which employs hundreds of Jersey City youth to beautify our neighborhoods each summer, the Great Jersey City Cleanup is an opportunity for residents to get engaged and actively improve their neighborhood.”

The second annual Great Jersey City Cleanup will be held as part of the city’s Earth Day activities with the hope to mobilize residents, civic organizations, community leaders and elected officials to roll up their sleeves and help clean Jersey City on a single day

The Great Jersey City Clean Up is part of the Great American Clean Up, a nationwide effort that will take place in 20,000 communities and engages over 4 million volunteers across the country. The initiative is spearheaded locally by the Department of Public Works and Keep Jersey City Beautiful, the local affiliate of the national nonprofit Keep America Beautiful.

Volunteer Tent Location for the Clean Up:

• Ward A: Colombia Park

• Ward B: Lincoln Park: Belmont and Westside Ave

• Ward C: Dickinson High School

• Ward D: Leonard Gordon Park

• Ward E: Mary Benson

• Ward F: Barry Lane Tents will have breakfast for volunteers, giveaways and info on City agencies

A pre-event planning meeting for Clean Up Team Captains will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Mary McLeod Bethune Center, 140 MLK Drive.

During the meeting, team captains and volunteers will discuss clean up logistics and event details.

To register as an individual or organization please visit the Serve JC website: https://volunteer.jerseycitynj.gov/opportunities/4556. Email us at KJCB@JCNJ.Org.