Hudson County Community College Hosting Job Fair in Jersey City on Tuesday, April 18

On Tuesday April 18th, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hudson County Community College’s Career Development Center, Center for Business and Industry, Division of Non-Traditional Programs, and Office of Student Activities, and more than 90 companies with part-time and full-time opportunities will take part in a Job Fair.

The HCCC Job Fair is sponsored by M&T Bank. The event is open to

the entire community. Attendees may pre-register at

http://tinyurl.com/JSJobFair2017.

Sponsors for the event include M&T Bank (Platinum Sponsor); law firm of Marciano & Topazio (Silver Sponsor); Morgan Stanley (Silver Sponsor); and Care Finders Total Care, LLC (Event Sponsor).

Hudson County Community College Culinary Conference Center, 161 Newkirk Street, Jersey City (two blocks from Journal Square PATH Transportation Center).

