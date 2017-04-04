Hoboken Opens Waiting List New Affordable Housing Units

The City of Hoboken is creating a housing waiting list for all future affordable rental units regulated by the City. Members of the public are invited to submit a preliminary application by visiting www.AffordableHomesNewJersey.com/Hoboken (Applicants without internet access may call 609-664-2769 X5). The deadline to submit applications for the random drawing to generate the affordable housing waiting list is May 8, 2017. Anyone who may be interested in current or future affordable housing units in Hoboken should apply by May 8th.

“Dozens of new affordable housing units under construction throughout our city will help to ensure that Hoboken remains a vibrant mixed income community,” said Mayor Dawn Zimmer. “We have created procedures to make sure that these affordable housing units are available to those who need it most through a fair and open process.”



This list will be used to lease units at: 600 Harrison Street (5 units), 1410 Grand Street (4 units), 721 Clinton Street (6 units), 7th Street and Jackson Street (42 units), and other future units. Some units will be available as early as Spring 2017, and others will be available in upcoming years depending on the construction schedule.

The City of Hoboken adopted an affordable housing ordinance that generally requires a 10 percent affordable housing set-aside for residential construction over 10 units when an increase in density is provided. The City also recently adopted the Affirmative Fair Housing Marketing Plan and a guidebook entitled “Administration of Affordable Units: Policies & Procedures Manual” to set forth the policies and procedures for placing eligible individuals and families into the City of Hoboken’s affordable units. The Affordable Housing Program will provide opportunities for both affordable units for rent and for sale.



In addition to the units required by the affordable housing ordinance, all redevelopment plans approved during the Zimmer administration, including Hoboken Yards, Neumann Leathers, and Western Edge, require that at least 10 percent of new residential units be affordable.

The first units that will become available are at 600 Harrison Street. Monthly rents for the units, not including utilities, are as follows:



1-Bedroom Low (1 available): $600

2-Bedroom Low (3 available): $903

3-Bedroom Moderate (1 available): $1,035



Even those who are not interested in these units should submit the preliminary application by May 8, 2017 to be considered for upcoming and future affordable housing rentals regulated by the City of Hoboken.



Rents for future units may be higher or lower based on income levels and number of bedrooms. The waiting list is only for rental units regulated by the City of Hoboken. There may be other affordable housing opportunities that must be applied for separately.



Additional information including income limits is available on www.AffordableHomesNewJersey.com/Hoboken.